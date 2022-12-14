2 Mississippi officers shot and killed, suspect died by suicide

Two Mississippi police officers were killed while responding to a call early Wednesday morning.

The suspect, a woman, opened fire on the two police officers at a Bay St. Louis Motel 6 before killing herself at about 4:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. The state agency is investigating the shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations did not release more information regarding the details of the call.

One of the officers was pronounced dead at the scene, but the other died after initially being injured, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations said. Bay St. Louis Chief Toby Schwartz identified the officers at Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, according to NBC News affiliate WXXV of Gulfport, Mississippi.

Schwartz did not immediately respond to a call from NBC News Wednesday.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he was "heartbroken" by the loss and was praying for the families as well as the "entire Bay St. Louis community."

"Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their communities," Reeves said in a statement. "They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. "

Bay St. Louis is a city located on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, roughly 60 miles northeast of New Orleans.

