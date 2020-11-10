Two dead newborn babies were found wrapped in paper in a building in New York City on Monday, police officials said.

A superintendent of a building in The Bronx discovered the unconscious infants at about 2 p.m., according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the babies were taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It was unclear what the cause of death was or whether the babies were related.

No other details were immediately available.

Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said at a news conference that police did not have any information on who the parents were.