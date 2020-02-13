By Phil Helsel
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when a car driven by a suspected impaired driver hit pedestrians Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.
A Prius turned north onto Mission Street from 23rd Street and struck the two pedestrians about 4:20 p.m.
The vehicle then went up on a sidewalk and hit a bus and a person getting off the bus. That person was treated at the scene and released, police said.
"Impairment on the part of the driver is suspected at this time," police said in a statement.
The driver of the Prius fled in the car with his passenger but later returned to the scene, and both were detained, police said.
The Prius driver and the passenger of the car were evaluated medically, police said.