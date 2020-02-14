2 pedestrians suffer life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in San Francisco's Mission District

The victims were taken to hospitals for life-threatening injuries. Police had suspected the driver was impaired, but later said DUI is not suspected.
Emergency crews investigate a crash in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.KNTV

By Phil Helsel

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver hit pedestrians Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco's Mission District, police said.

A Toyota Prius turned north onto Mission Street from 23rd Street and struck the two pedestrians about 4:20 p.m.

The vehicle then went up on a sidewalk and hit a bus and a person getting off the bus. That person was treated at the scene and released, police said.

Police said Wednesday that based on preliminary information they suspected the driver was impaired, but a police spokesman said in an email Thursday that "at this point we do not believe DUI as being a factor for this ongoing and open investigation."

The driver of the Prius, identified as a 62-year-old San Francisco man, fled in the car with his passenger but later returned to the scene, and both were detained Wednesday, police said.

The driver was booked for running a red light and two counts of not stopping for an accident, police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said Thursday.

