2 people killed, 2 injured in 'horrific' New York City subway stabbings

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a "horrific" series of stabbings on a New York City subway line, Brooklyn's borough president said Saturday.

The stabbings occurred between Friday morning and Saturday morning on the A train, according to police. Authorities are investigating whether one person is responsible for all four stabbings.

Police were called to a Fort Washington station around 11:20 a.m. Friday and found a 67-year-old man suffering stab wounds, authorities said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Transit chief Kathleen O'Reilly said that the victim had been stabbed by an unidentified man and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Friday night, just before 11:30 p.m., police received another call at the Far Rockaway station and found a man on the train with stab wounds on his neck and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to O'Reilly.

About two hours later, an employee of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority found an unconscious 44-year-old woman on a train suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to authorities. She died at a hospital.

Around that same time, a 43-year-old man was found on the subway station in Fort Washington with stab wounds. The man told police that he was attacked by an unknown male, said Brian McGee, chief of detectives for northern Manhattan.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

"Three of these incidents appear to be connected, and the detective bureau is looking into the possibility that all four could have been committed by one individual," O'Reilly told reporters.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea expressed his sympathy for the victims and said an additional 500 officers will be immediately deployed throughout the city to patrol subway stations.

Eric Adams, Brooklyn's borough president, said the stabbings come amid a surge of other violent crimes on city subways.

"The perpetrators of this violence are often struggling with some form of severe mental illness, and their targets are frequently some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers, including our homeless neighbors who seek out the subway system as a refuge during the winter months," he said in a statement.

"It’s clear that the City's current approach to subway safety is failing," he added.