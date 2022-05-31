2 people missing, 10 rescued after group goes over dam in Virginia

Two women are missing after a group went over a dam Monday afternoon in the area of Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

The Richmond Fire Department received a report just before 3:15 p.m. that a group of people were stranded in the river, Assistant Chief Jeffrey Segal said at a news conference Monday night.

Minutes later, the fire department received a report that the group went over Bosher's Dam. It was not immediately clear what kind of watercraft the group was using.

Ten people were rescued, including one person who self-rescued, Segal said. One person drove to the hospital. The others who were rescued were taken to a reunification center.

Two women remain missing. The Henrico Police Department identified them as Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County.

Crews continued searching on Tuesday for the two missing people.