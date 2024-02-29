2 police officers and civil process server shot in Missouri, officials say

Two police officers and a civil process server were shot Thursday afternoon in Missouri, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a home in the area of Elsea Smith and Bundschu Road, the Independence Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Details about what happened remain unclear. A police spokesperson said the incident involved a civil process server, when someone is served with legal documents.

A call came across the radio about an officer down at 1:09 p.m. local time, the police spokesperson said.

NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City reported the civil process server and one of the officers died. NBC News has not confirmed the conditions of the three victims.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wrote in a post on X that his office continues to "receive updates on the situation this afternoon in Independence, in which police officers have been shot and injured."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

"Teresa and I are praying for the @IndepMoPolice officers involved and all who work to protect us," the governor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.