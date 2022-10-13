Two police officers were killed and one was in serious condition after an overnight shooting in Bristol, Connecticut, police said.

The Connecticut State Police announced at around 3:30 a.m. ET it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bristol, about 20 miles southwest of Hartford, with injuries reported.

In a later tweet, it said three officers were involved in the incident as the department cautioned that the scene was "still very active and fluid."

Just over two hours later, police announced that two of the officers had been fatally shot, with one seriously injured.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police said.

The department did not provide further details on the circumstances of the shooting or whether any suspects had been identified or arrested.

NBC News has contacted police for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.