Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 15, 2019, 4:53 PM GMT By Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago Police say the two men being questioned in the alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett are considered suspects.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielimi said Friday that the men are in custody and have been arrested based on probable cause that they may have been involved in a crime. Police did not specify the nature of the crime for which they are being held. But Guglielimi says they have not been charged in the Jan. 29 attack.

Potential suspects in the alleged racist and homophobic attack of actor Jussie Smollett as released by the Chicago Police Dept. Chicago Police Dept

Police have identified the men only as two Nigerian brothers. Police have been questioning them since they were picked up by officers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday after returning to the city from Nigeria. On Thursday, police served a search warrant at their home.

Guglielmi says at least one of the men worked on "Empire," but he does not know in what capacity.