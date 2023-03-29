2 special prosecutors appointed in Alec Baldwin 'Rust' case after previous prosecutor steps down

Two attorneys were appointed special prosecutors Wednesday in the involuntary manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin after the previous special prosecutor resigned earlier this month, authorities said.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies appointed attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to serve as special prosecutors in Baldwin’s case, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Baldwin was charged this year in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ fatal shooting on Oct. 21, 2021, on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust.”

He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty last month.

“Morrissey’s and Lewis’ extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins and ensure that in New Mexico everyone is held accountable under the law,” the statement from Carmack-Altwies' office said.

Prosecutors have accused Baldwin of skipping required firearms training and creating a “climate of recklessness” before he opened fire during a rehearsal, wounding director Joel Souza while killing Hutchins.

“With the appointment of new special prosecutors, Carmack-Altwies will step aside from personally prosecuting the ‘Rust’ case, allowing her to focus on the broader public safety needs in New Mexico’s First Judicial District," said Heather Brewer, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office.

Carmack-Altwies said in a statement: “My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the ‘Rust’ case. Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will unflinchingly pursue justice in the death of Halyna Hutchins on behalf of the people of First Judicial District.”

Baldwin’s lawyers could not be immediately reached Wednesday afternoon for comment.

Earlier this month, then-special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said she was resigning only weeks after Baldwin’s legal team said her participation was unconstitutional, citing New Mexico’s separation-of-powers statute.

Baldwin's team also said a politician could be susceptible to undue public pressure and filed a motion last month arguing Reeb should be prohibited from prosecuting the case.

In a statement, Reeb, who is also a New Mexico state representative, said that the decision to step down was difficult.

“My priority in this case — and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim,” she said. “However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts.”

A weapons supervisor for “Rust,” Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, she and Baldwin face 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.