ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were injured, one critically, in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school on Monday morning and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire, officials said.

The shooting began on the Lamar High School campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after spring break, according to police and school district officials.

One student was injured by gunfire, another was hurt by “debris from the shooting,” and both are getting medical care, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported one of the injured students was in critical condition and the other appears to have suffered minor injuries.

Police investigate a shooting outside Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, on Monday. NBC 5

Arlington police said the suspected shooter never entered the school and was arrested soon after officers arrived on the scene. They said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m. but have not released more information on the shooter.

Foster said school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start. Officials urged parents and others to stay away from the campus while police investigate.

Just after 10:40 a.m. local time, police tweeted that the search of the school had been completed and officials would begin releasing students for the day.

Parents can start picking up their children at noon at the district's athletics center on Division Street, according to the tweet. Family members coming to the center should bring a photo ID with them and enter through the natatorium, police said.