2 suspects in 6-year-old's California road rage death face murder, gun charges

Prosecutors in California on Tuesday charged a man with murder for his alleged role in the May 21 road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos, and a woman driving the car the man was in has been charged as an accessory.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, was charged with murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. Wynne Lee, 23, was charged with accessory after the fact of the crime of murder. Eriz also faces further gun charge enhancements for his alleged role in firing the gun that killed Leos.

Authorities impound a vehicle connected to a shooting in Whittier, Calif. Courtesy David Kamp

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said investigators recovered the alleged weapon and the white Volkswagen station wagon allegedly driven during the shooting.

Prosecutors asked that Eriz's bail be set at $2 million and Lee's at $500,000, according to the felony complaint.

Spitzer said he would address the media at 12:30 p.m. local time.

The two suspects were arrested late Sunday, just one day before the 6-year-old boy's memorial service, according to NBC News Los Angeles.

The road rage murder drew nationwide attention and hundreds of thousands of dollars in reward money for information leading to the suspects' arrest.

