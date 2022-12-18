Two teenagers are dead and multiple others were injured at a shooting in an Atlanta apartment complex Saturday evening, according to police.

At around 5:09 p.m., officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a report of multiple people shot at The Retreat at Greenbriar apartment complex.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead on the scene, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters at a news conference.

An 11-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to an area hospital -- two were shot and one was grazed by a bullet, Hampton Jr. said.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Atlanta on Dec. 17, 2022. WXIA

"It appears several victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle prior to police arriving on scene," the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

Hampton Jr. would not comment on if there were any others injured apart from those he said were taken to the hospital.

The shooting stemmed from a "dispute on social media," Hampton Jr. said.

"One group of individuals came to the apartment with their guns and then the other group fired their weapons," he said. "Both parties had weapons."

Hampton Jr. said "multiple people were shooting" and that it's "a fair assessment to say it was a shoot out.”

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting started in an apartment within the complex and carried over outside. Those injured were found inside the apartment, while the 14-year-old and 16-year-old boys were found outside.

“I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire," Hampton Jr. said. "We just ask parents to know where your kids are, know what they’re doing, check rooms. Again, it’s just too many guns in the hands of our youth."

"This should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays but we have at least two families that will be planning for funerals.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.