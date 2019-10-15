Breaking News Emails
Two teenagers were killed and a third injured when their Porsche went off an overpass, crashing and bursting into flames in Rockland County, New York, police said Monday.
Aisha Radoncic, 17, was behind the wheel of the 2017 Porsche Macan when she lost control on State Route 304 in Orangetown on Sunday afternoon, about 20 miles from the northern edge of the Bronx in New York City, Orangetown police said.
The Porsche collided with another vehicle before falling off the Route 304 overpass and onto railroad tracks below where it caught fire, NBC New York reported.
Radoncic's passengers, Altin Nezaj, 17, and Sanih Cekic, 15, who was Radoncic's cousin, were killed in the incident, Pearl River school officials and Orangetown police told NBC New York. Radoncic was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.
There was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the deadly crash, police told the Journal News. Rail service on a New Jersey Transit rail line in the area of the crash was temporarily halted after the accident.
Nezaj was a member of the Pearl River High School football team and had a stellar game in the Pirates victory on Friday.
“He brought joy and happiness to the team,” teammate Joe Parisi told the newspaper.