Two toddlers were severely burned and are in critical condition after a suspected road rage incident in Houston on Thursday night when a gunshot fired into a family's car ignited fireworks, Houston officials said.
The two children, who are both between the ages of 1 and 3, were in a car with their mother and father in Houston when someone from another car fired at them in what authorities believe was a road rage incident, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The father tried to drive away after the family was shot at, but the car went up in flames, Gonzalez said. He tweeted that people "came to the rescue and transported the family to a community ER clinic."
The two children had to be airlifted to a hospital, Gonzales said, adding that the scene was "horrific." The children were both in critical condition Thursday night.
Their parents were also burned, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
The suspected shooter, who officials believe had a woman and children in his car, fled the scene. Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for any tips that lead to his arrest.