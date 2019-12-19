2 trapped after Philadelphia row house collapses in three-alarm fire

Two people have been trapped after a home collapsed in South Philadelphia in a raging fire on Thursday.
About three or four row homes in were involved in a three-alarm blaze before one home's roof collapsed in, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. Authorities said that there were at least two people trapped in the house.
Witness Austen Travis told NBC News that neighbors ran toward the fire and saw what appeared to be a woman trapped in the debris.
"I was in the area about 30 minutes after it happened and police had started blocking everything off, but all the streets for four to six blocks around were completely choked with thick smoke," Travis said.
The witness account of a woman stuck inside was confirmed by authorities, the city's fire commissioner told NBC Philadelphia.
"We’re not giving up. We don’t ever give up. The Philadelphia Fire Department never gives up on anybody,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner and Emergency Management director Adam Thiel said.
Thiel added that firefighters were conducting a door-to-door canvass of the neighborhood to account for anyone who might be missing.
The conditions of the woman and the other trapped individual is unclear.
Police said they received multiple calls about a possible explosion in the area, but the cause of the fire is unknown.
Philadelphia Gas Works was working to cut gas off to 10 adjacent properties in the area as firefighters continued to battle the flames, the company said. Three gas work crews were on scene to help authorities.
Aggressive winds were blowing at 12 miles an hour when the fire began, according to NBC Philadelphia.