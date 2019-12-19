At least one feared dead after Philadelphia row houses collapse in three-alarm fire

At least one person is believed to be dead and possibly two others trapped after row homes collapsed in South Philadelphia in a raging fire on Thursday.
A number of row homes in were involved in a three-alarm blaze. Three completely caved in and two were severely damaged, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. Authorities initially said that there were at least two people trapped after one home's roof fell in.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner and Emergency Management director Adam Thiel said Thursday afternoon that the situation was still dangerous even though fire was under control. Firefighters are now in an active recovery mission, he said.
"They actually were able to locate someone, but that individual was trapped under so much debris that they were not able to extricate them," Thiel said.
Responders know of one person who is most likely deceased and are investigating reports one to two others in the buildings, Thiel said.
Witness Austen Travis told NBC News that neighbors ran toward the fire and saw what appeared to be a woman trapped in the debris.
"I was in the area about 30 minutes after it happened and police had started blocking everything off, but all the streets for four to six blocks around were completely choked with thick smoke," Travis said.
The witness account of a woman stuck inside was confirmed by authorities, the city's fire commissioner told NBC Philadelphia.
"We’re not giving up. We don’t ever give up. The Philadelphia Fire Department never gives up on anybody,” Thiel said.
Thiel added that firefighters were conducting a door-to-door canvass of the neighborhood to account for anyone who might be missing.
Police said they received multiple calls about a possible explosion in the area, but the cause of the fire is unknown.
Philadelphia Gas Works was working to cut gas off to 10 adjacent properties in the area as firefighters continued to battle the flames, the company said. Three gas work crews were on scene to help authorities.
Aggressive winds were blowing at 12 miles an hour when the fire began, according to NBC Philadelphia.