2 unaccounted for in Utah after fire tears through 5 homes, apartments under construction

At least two people were unaccounted for after a massive fire tore through multiple homes and apartments under construction in Utah, officials said early Tuesday.

The Ogden Fire Department said multiple fires were reported about 11:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 28th Street and Grant Avenue in Ogden, a city about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City. More than 80 firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire that spread between five homes and the apartment complex, according to fire officials, according to NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City.

"Crews are aggressively mitigating an apartment complex under construction and several homes currently on fire," the Ogden Fire Department tweeted on Monday evening.

Ogden Fire crews on multiple fires near 28th and Grant. Please avoid the area at this time — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) June 29, 2021

One firefighter was injured in the blaze, but it was unclear what condition he was in or how severe his injuries were. The apartment complex was destroyed and several trucks were damaged in the flames, fire officials said.

Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the fire, but said a suspect was in custody in connection with the incident. That person's name was not released.

Earlier Monday, an abandoned structure near the evening's fire was destroyed after being set ablaze, causing an estimated $250,000 in damages, KSL reported. No injuries were reported, and investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.