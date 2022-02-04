2 unruly passengers removed from Delta flight at Florida airport

Two unruly passengers were ejected from a Delta flight Tuesday at a Florida airport, the airline said.

Witnesses told NBC Miami that one of two passengers on board was cursing at flight attendants.

Delta Flight 1582 eventually departed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for Atlanta, the airline said.

Delta said in a statement that the flight was delayed by about 28 minutes while the pair were escorted back into the terminal.

The airline said it "has zero tolerance for unruly behavior" and apologized for the inconvenience.

There has been a dramatic increase in unruly passenger incidents since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The numbers have gone down since highs in early 2021.

The majority of those — 205 of 323 incidents this year — involved face masks, which are federally mandated on flights, but in Tuesday’s incident both people had masks, the video showed.