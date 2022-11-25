2 victims of shooting at Virginia Walmart that left 6 dead still in hospital

Two of the victims injured in the mass shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, that left six people dead remained in hospital over Thanksgiving, with one in critical condition, officials said.

"On this Thanksgiving, we are extra thankful for our community and we are thinking of every victim of the Walmart shooting and their family members," the City of Chesapeake said in a tweet Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

"There are still two people injured in the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in fair/improving condition," the city said.

The Chesapeake community has been in mourning after a suspect identified by police as Andre Bing, 31, a longtime Walmart employee, opened fire at the store on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring several others before dying of a self-inflicted wound, according to authorities.

In a statement Wednesday, Walmart said Bing had been an overnight team leader who had been with the company since 2010.

Chesapeake police said a motive in the deadly shooting was not immediately clear.

They said Bing, who was dead when police got to the scene, had been armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines on him in the shooting. He was “dressed in civilian clothing and was not wearing any type of armor or a ballistic vest."

A vigil for the victims of the shooting will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Park in Chesapeake "so that we can honor the victims and grieve together," the City of Chesapeake said in a tweet.

"Today we are focused only of those hurt by Tuesday’s tragic event, but the police investigation continues," the city said.