Two women were arrested for hosting more than 200 people at an illegal “makeshift bar” in New Jersey over the weekend, Newark authorities said.

The state’s department of public safety said police officers responded to calls at 6 Libella Court in Newark at approximately 12 a.m. on Sunday. Hundreds of patrons were seen drinking, eating, and illegally gambling at the warehouse party, according to police.

A warehouse at 6 Libella Court in Newark, N.J. Google Maps

Anthony Ambrose, Newark Public Safety Director, said 26-year-old Denisse Tinizaray and 28-year-old Katherine Tinizaray, both of Newark, were arrested after the two failed to provide a liquor license.

Both women were charged with maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment and illegal possession and sales of alcohol.

It’s unclear whether the Tinizarays have lawyers.

Three others were arrested on Saturday for allegedly selling alcohol without a permit inside a hookah lounge that hosted over 50 people in Paterson, 20 minutes north of Newark, NBC New York reported.