2 women were strangled exactly two years apart in Utah. Their alleged killer was just extradited to U.S.

A man accused of strangling two Utah women, including one who was six months pregnant, exactly two years apart, was extradited to the United States from Mexico last week, authorities said Monday.

Juan Antonio Arreola-Murillo, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, the local district attorney’s office said in a release.

Arreola-Murillo was being held at the Salt Lake County Jail Wednesday, and it wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.

Sonia Mejia was killed Feb. 9, 2006. In a probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake County's Third District Court, a neighbor described seeing a man grabbing Mejia by the throat and hitting her head in the doorway of her apartment in Taylorsville, south of Salt Lake City.

Sonia Mejia. KSL via Taylorsville Police Dept

Mejia, who was six months pregnant, fell to the floor, and the man entered the apartment, the statement says.

Mejia's husband found her about six hours later. Her keys, car, two rings and a pendant had vanished, according to the statement.

An autopsy determined Mejia had been strangled. The fetus did not survive.

Fingerprints obtained from a Cheetos bag and Coke bottle left at the home returned an unidentified DNA profile, the statement says.

On Feb. 9, 2008, Arreola-Murillo allegedly murdered a second woman at a home a few blocks from Mejia's, in West Valley City, the statement says.

Inside the apartment of Damiana Castillo, police found an overturned table and the contents of her wallet on the couch. Her body was just inside the front door.

An autopsy found that Castillo had also been strangled.

Damiana Castillo. KSL via West Valley City Police Dept

A fingerprint from Castillo's wallet matched the prints obtained from Mejia's home, and the district attorney's office charged the person — identified in court documents as "John Doe" — with aggravated murder in 2010, NBC affiliate KSL reported.

Six years later, a fingerprint database revealed that the prints belonged to Arreola-Murillo, who had since been deported to Mexico, the statement says.

The district attorney's office did not say where in Mexico Arreola-Murillo was or how they found him. But in a statement, a spokeswoman for a police department in Castillo's case attributed the arrest to the "'never-give-up' attitude" of investigators.

"Since 2008, multiple detectives have kept trying, kept testing and kept searching for answers in this case. It paid off and we are grateful. We hope that seeing the person responsible for this crime held accountable will bring at least some small measure of peace to Ms. Castillo's family," said West Valley Police Department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku, according to NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City.