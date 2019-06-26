Breaking News Emails
A gunman killed two workers and then himself at a Ford dealership in the San Francisco Bay area Tuesday, police said.
Morgan Hill police responded to multiple reports of shots fired inside the dealership minutes after 6 p.m., When officers arrived, they found a dead man on the ground with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun next to him, police and the city said in a statement.
Police said that officers were directed to two additional Ford Store employees who were found dead from gunshot wounds.
Doug MacGlashan, a contractor who was inside the building at the time of the shooting, told NBC Bay Area that "I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop." He said after the gunfire he and others ran.
He told the station that before the shooting he was told by an employee that "I just fired him, he won't leave the premises. Should I be worried, what should we do?'"
"So, they were wondering should they call authorities, whatever. At that point, somebody asked, you know, 'should we be worried?' And somebody said, 'Yeah he's got a history with guns,'" MacGlashan told the station.
"And not 10 minutes later, we heard gunshots," he said.
Police did not release any identities and they did not whether the man found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was a current or former employee.
"The City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill police Department offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims in this tragic incident," the statement released by the city said.
Morgan Hill is a city of around 37,800 in Santa Clara County, southeast of San Jose. NBC Bay Area reported that the Morgan Hill Ford Store is the largest Ford dealership in the Bay Area.