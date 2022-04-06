2 workers shot at South Carolina plant by suspected former employee, sheriff says

Two people were wounded Tuesday night in a workplace shooting at a South Carolina industrial plant, and the suspect took their own life, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at 416 A.M. Ellison Road in Anderson, the address of a Fraenkische plant, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said during a late night news conference.

“The call came that there was a gunman inside shooting,” he said. “Three people have been shot including the suspect."

The sheriff noted there were about 30 employees at the plant when the gunfire erupted. Some ran out of the building and took shelter at a nearby restaurant called Tipsy Tavern, according to McBride.

Authorities responded to the scene just after the confrontation ended, noting no officers were involved in the shooting.

The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound by a single gunshot, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, one by private car and another by ambulance, according to the coroner. One was in critical condition when they left the scene, Shore said.

While the sheriff did not have an immediate motive in the shooting, McBride said authorities believe the shooter once worked at the plant.

“We believe that the suspect may have came to the job site prior to the shooting,” he said.

McBride also said it appeared a rifle was used in the shooting.

Officials said the workplace attack appeared to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Fraenkische is a manufacturing company that develops pipes, shafts and system components made of plastic and metal, according to the company’s website.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.