2-year-old killed, 9-year-old seriously injured in Detroit freeway shooting

A 2-year-old was killed and a 9-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting on a Detroit freeway Thursday night, officials said.

A driver had just entered Interstate 75 South from Seven Mile Road when a car pulled beside them and started shooting, according to Michigan State Police.

"The victim driver pulled over at McNichols and noticed both of their children were shot," the state agency said.

Police investigate at the scene where a shooter reportedly killed a 2-year-old boy and seriously injured a 9-year-old boy on I-75 on June 17, 2021, in Detroit. WDIV

A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and a 9-year-old boy was in serious condition. Their names were not released.

Detroit Interim Police Chief James White said investigators were searching for a silver Chrysler 300 with no license plate.

While Michigan State Police are leading the investigation, "the Detroit Police Department homicide section are here to support and assist in this investigation and help get this monster off the street," according to White. He asked that anyone with information contact police.

"This is certainly the worst day of this family’s life," White said. "I cannot fathom what they must be going through. It’s just absolutely horrible."

The incident in Detroit comes nearly a month after 6-year-old Aiden Leos was gunned down during a road-rage attack in Southern California.

The suspect, 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz, pulled a gun on another motorist days after that slaying, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive in the Detroit freeway shooting.