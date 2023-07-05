2-year-old Michigan girl missing; man suspected in her disappearance arrested

Local and federal authorities are continuing to search for a missing 2-year-old Michigan girl, days after a man suspected in her disappearance was arrested on other charges.

Wynter Cole-Smith was reported missing Sunday at 11:30 p.m. after her mother was physically assaulted by an ex-boyfriend in her apartment, according to the FBI. She fled the apartment to get help and call authorities, but Wynter was missing when officers arrived at the apartment.

Wynter’s mother, who was not identified, had multiple stab wounds and has since been released from the hospital, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Wynter’s brother, who was also in the apartment, was unharmed, the FBI said.

Wynter Cole-Smith. FBI

The ex-boyfriend, Rashad Maleek Trice, allegedly stole a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala, which he later crashed 90 miles away.

Trice was taken into custody following the crash and was being guarded by officers at a hospital, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said at Tuesday press conference.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to Wynter's location. In an effort to get tips from civilians, police also released the route they say Trice may have taken with Wynter from Lansing to St. Clair Shores, where he was brought into custody.

"We have searched the area of the incident using door-to-door canvases, canine searches, drones, multiple helicopter searches with heat signature technology and our dive team, which is our scuba team, in the area with no success so far," Sosebee said Tuesday.

Trice, 26, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile, felonious assault, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

He is being held without bond following an arraignment Wednesday, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office. Court records were not immediately available for Trice and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Sosebee said law enforcement has spoken to Trice's "known associates" and threatened charges for anyone actively withholding knowledge of Wynter's whereabouts.

Trice is not Wynter's biological father, NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit reported, citing authorities.

Sharen Eddings, Wynter's grandmother, told the station she had heard Wynter’s mother fought back.

“When he stabbed her, from what I understand from her sister, she was able to stab him back, right, wound him back,” Eddings said. “That’s when he grabbed Wynter and threatened to harm her, and that’s when he left.”

Eddings is hoping her granddaughter will be found safe.

“I went through something I’ve never felt before,” Eddings said. “I’ve lost people. I’ve grown up in Detroit. I’ve seen some stuff, but I’ve never had a child in danger. And so that was, I can’t even explain it. My bones shook.”