20 more sexual assault charges filed against porn actor Ron Jeremy

Adult film actor Ron Jeremy was charged with 20 new counts of sexual assault involving 13 women, including a 15-year-old girl, in Los Angeles on Monday.

Jeremy, 67, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is accused of assaulting multiple women dating back as early as 2004 and as recently as January, according to an amended complaint filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. If convicted, Jeremy faces a maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.

The new charges against Jeremy include six counts of battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, and two counts of forcible penetration with a foreign object. Jeremy also faces a count each of sodomy, lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, assault with the intent to commit rape and penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim.

The women allegedly assaulted by Jeremy range in age from 15 to 54.

Jeremy is accused of preying upon a then-15-year-old victim, identified only as Jane Doe No. 5, sometime during June 2004. One of the charges of forcible penetration by foreign object also stems from the 2004 incident, when the girl attended a party in Santa Clarita, according to the district attorney’s office.

The most recent of Jeremy’s alleged crimes took place on January 1 with a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood, the prosecutor’s office said Monday. Jeremy was charged with forcible rape and sodomy in this case, according to the amended complaint.

Jeremy is also accused in a May 2014 incident, when he allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.

Six of the alleged assaults occurred in a West Hollywood bar Jeremy regularly frequented, with a seventh allegedly committed in the bar’s parking lot, the district attorney’s office said.

Jeremy was previously charged in June with three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

He pleaded not guilty to all eight counts in June. An attorney for Jeremy did not immediately respond to a request for comment to NBC News on the new charges filed Monday.

Jeremy is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Monday. He remains in custody in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.