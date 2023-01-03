IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

More than 20 people, including 3 children, injured after car crashes into NYC sports bar

A driver in an Audi struck a Toyota RAV4 that was operating as an Uber at the time, causing it to crash into the Upper Manhattan sports bar Monday night, officials say.

At least 20 injured when SUV slams into NYC sports bar

00:40
By Mirna Alsharif

At least 23 people, including three children, were injured after an SUV operating as an Uber crashed into a sports bar and restaurant in New York City Monday night, officials say.

A call came in for a report of a vehicle crashing into a building on West 204th street and Broadway at around 8:59 p.m., according to the New York City Fire Department.

An SUV crashed into Inwood Bar & Grill in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 2, 2023.
An SUV crashed into Inwood Bar & Grill in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 2, 2023.WNBC

Preliminary reports suggest that a driver in an Audi sedan leaving a gas station struck the rear of a Toyota RAV4 that was operating as an Uber at the time. This caused the 31-year-old male driver of the RAV4 to lose control of the car, mount the curb and crash into the Inwood Bar & Grill, police said.

It was not immediately clear if there were passengers in Toyota RAV4, and Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nineteen people, including the driver of the RAV4, were taken to area hospitals while the others refused medical care. All had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Mirna Alsharif

Mirna Alsharif is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.