20 people killed in limousine crash in New York state, police say

Twenty people were killed after a limousine crash in upstate New York, officials said Sunday.

The deaths were the result of a two-vehicle accident in Schoharie, New York, that took place around 1:55 p.m. ET Saturday, according to New York State Police.

The names of the victims were not being immediately released Sunday as next of kin were being notified, police said in a statement.

Personnel from the New York State Police, Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, as well as multiple fire and emergency medical services responded to the scene, law enforcement officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said it would send a team Sunday to investigate the limousine crash.

Witnesses told NBC affiliate WNYT that the limousine was carrying a group of people.

"I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth," Bridey Finegan told the station.

The accident occurred in front of the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe in Schoharie, according to WNYT.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today," the business said in a post on Facebook. "You will always be part of our family."

WNYT reported it was not the first time an accident occurred at the site of the crash and that large trucks were recently banned from coming down the hill into the intersection to prevent possible accidents.

On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that his "heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in this horrific accident," adding that he had directed New York State agencies to provide federal and local authorities with necessary resources to investigate what led to the crash.

"I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time," Cuomo said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also said he was heartbroken upon learning of the accident.

"May God bless the families who lost loved ones, as well as my dear friends from Schoharie emergency service agencies who responded," Schumer wrote on Twitter.