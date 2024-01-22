20 people stranded on Lake Erie ice floe in Ohio need to be rescued by Coast Guard

A rescue operation is underway to reach over 20 people stranded on an ice floe on Lake Erie in Ohio, the Coast Guard said Monday.

The group is stranded on the ice near Catawba Island State Park in Ottawa County, a recreational site known for boating, fishing and water activities.

The Coast Guard’s Air Station Detroit and Marblehead Station are responding along with local authorities for rescue operations, the U.S. Coast Guard's 9th District based in Cleveland wrote on X Monday.

It's unclear why the group was on the ice.

The Midwest has been battered with severe winter weather for days, including heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

Temperatures in Ohio over the weekend were in the teens but warmed up to the 30s on Monday. Lake effect snow also hit the state over the weekend, with over 10 inches reported in the Greater Cleveland area, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory is in place starting at 8 p.m. on Monday and into Tuesday morning for central and west central Ohio, as well as east central Indiana, forecasting freezing rain and ice accumulations, according to the NWS office in Cleveland.