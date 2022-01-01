20 people rescued from Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico, one remains stuck

Twenty people were rescued Saturday after they became stuck on a Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

One person, an employee, remains stuck on a separate tram. The Bernalillo County Fire Department said in a tweet that it is working on a rescue plan for the remaining person.

The group got stuck in a gondola around 2 a.m., the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The agency's metro air support team was at the scene to evacuate people in groups of two to four.

Officials told KOB 4 that Ten3 employees were taking the tram back down Friday night when the ice began to accumulate and stopped the tramway.

A spokesperson for Sandia Peak Tramway told the news station that the ice accumulated unusually fast on one of the cables, causing the cable to droop below the tram.

Sandia Peak Tramway is 2.7 miles in diagonal length and is a bi-cable double reversible aerial passenger tramway. It's one of the most popular tourist attractions in Albuquerque, according to its Facebook page.

Sandia Peak closed its tram as well as Ten3 on Saturday due to weather conditions, including high winds. The tram was also closed Wednesday because of the weather.