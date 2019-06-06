Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Adam Reiss and Minyvonne Burke
Twenty cadets at West Point military academy in New York were involved in a vehicle rollover accident, leaving at least one person with serious injuries.
A vehicle described as a "personnel carrier" got into an accident Thursday morning near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, according the U.S. Military Academy and the Orange and Rockland County Fire. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The cadet who was seriously injured was airlifted to a hospital. At least four people experienced back pain and were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The rest of the cadets in the vehicle are believed to be doing fine.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.