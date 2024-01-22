More than 200 North Carolina teachers must pay back mistaken $1,250 bonus

More than 200 North Carolina high school English teachers must pay back a mistaken $1,250 bonus to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), the district told NBC News in a statement.

The 225 teachers each received a bonus of $1,250 on Jan. 12 in an off-cycle paycheck. The bonuses were intended for new teachers as an incentive to fill critically vacant positions. None of the teachers who received the bonus were new hires.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say the teachers must return the money. They have the option of “repaying the bonus in a lump sum from their February check or may choose a payment plan with deductions over three months,” according to the statement.

"We understand the challenges this error may have caused, and we are committed to working closely with each of the teachers impacted," the district said. "We value the work of all CMS employees and sincerely apologize for any distress or inconvenience."

The recruitment bonuses were accidentally processed with the $200 monthly "retention" bonus for teachers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The CMS compensation department discovered the mistake on Jan. 17 and notified the affected teachers the following day through email.