By Olivia Roos, Anna Brand, Nigel Chiwaya and Joe Murphy

The bigger the number, the bigger the headline?

From $25 million bonuses to $20,000 bitcoins, the largest numbers sometimes command the most attention.

But big news also arrives in small numbers. Like the number of times Mark Zuckerberg apologized to Congress (12). These figures might not be as sensational, but their significance helped shape the past year.

So, with that in mind, here is a small number of small numbers that had a big impact in 2018.

1 American-crowned princess

school shootings resulting in 28 killed and 35 injured At least 1 person killed by a self-driving car

states have legalized marijuana, as of Michigan in November 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand

years: Bill Cosby's prison sentence 1 town decimated by the California wildfires

times a U.S. president had met with a North Korean leader before 2018 41 GOP House seats flipped by Democrats in the midterm elections

hours of Senate testimony delivered by Brett Kavanaugh 9 gold medals won by the USA team at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

hot dogs eaten by the winner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2 companies were valued at $1 trillion for the first time

times Mark Zuckerberg apologized to Congress 3 months: How long the Mega Millions jackpot dragged on

confirmed alien planets discovered 1 duck in New York City made national news

