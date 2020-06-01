Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last week intensified across the U.S. as protesters broke local curfews to voice their anger and despair over policing in America. In Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia and other major cities, fires raged, looters romped and police vehicles came under attack.

While protests in Minneapolis have gradually become less violent in the last two days, demonstrations gathered strength elsewhere, and many of America's major cities were under curfew orders overnight as National Guard forces watched and patrolled.

Meanwhile, infectious disease experts have warned that the gatherings could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen.

