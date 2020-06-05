Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Protesters hit the streets in cities across the U.S. for a 10th night in a row just hours after George Floyd’s family condemned the “pandemic of racism and discrimination” at a memorial service.

In Washington D.C., where workers walled off more of the White House complex to keep demonstrators at bay, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department was preparing for big numbers of “peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment rights” on Saturday.

And in Buffalo, two police officers were suspended without pay after a video showed authorities knocking down a 75-year-old man during a protest, Mayor Byron Brown said.

