Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A majority of the Minneapolis City Council agreed to dismantle the city's police department after the in-custody killing of George Floyd, Councilman Jeremiah Ellison told NBC News. He said said the council would work to disband the department in its "current iteration."

Speaking earlier during a community meeting, council President Lisa Bender vowed to "re-create systems of public safety that actually keep us safe."

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined demonstrators marching to the White House Sunday in protest of George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“We need a voice against racism. We need many voices against racism and against brutality. And we need to stand up and say black lives matter,” the former presidential candidate said when asked why he was marching.

Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.