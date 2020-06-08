George Floyd protest news: Live updates from protests

George Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country. Here are the latest updates.
Image: U.S. Senator Mitt Romney marches during a protest against racial inequality in Washington
Sen. Mitt Romney marches during a in Washington D.C., protest against racial inequality on Sunday.Mitt Romney / Reuters

By NBC News

A majority of the Minneapolis City Council agreed to dismantle the city's police department after the in-custody killing of George Floyd, Councilman Jeremiah Ellison told NBC News. He said said the council would work to disband the department in its "current iteration."

Speaking earlier during a community meeting, council President Lisa Bender vowed to "re-create systems of public safety that actually keep us safe."

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined demonstrators marching to the White House Sunday in protest of George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“We need a voice against racism. We need many voices against racism and against brutality. And we need to stand up and say black lives matter,” the former presidential candidate said when asked why he was marching.

