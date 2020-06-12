From the Northeast to the Midwest to the Deep South, contentious symbols of America's past are coming down.

They include monuments to Confederate soldiers, statues of Christopher Columbus and bronze figures of controversial politicians — both old and recent displays that many people now consider to be emblematic of the nation's ills and its long legacy of racism and oppression.

The swift removal in 2020 of these monuments and markers from public settings comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death in police custody has reignited a national debate about such icons and whether they're pieces of history that should be preserved or, instead, must be taken down and even destroyed.