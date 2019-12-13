A 21-year-old New Jersey man was killed after a Lexus was accidentally remotely started, causing it to lurch forward and trap the man between that car and another vehicle, authorities said.
The incident happened on Dec. 6 in Queens in New York City, as Michael Kosanovich was standing between two parked 2002 Lexus IS300s, the New York City Police Department said.
According to authorities, witnesses pushed one of the cars backward in attempt to free the man but "the vehicle rolled forward once again and pinned the pedestrian between the two vehicles once more."
When police arrived, Kosanovich was suffering from trauma to his legs and torso and was taken to the hospital, where he died the following day.
No one was arrested and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Kosanovich, of South Amboy, was remembered for his love of riding ATVs and dirt bikes. An online obituary states that he graduated from Sayreville War Memorial High School and worked at Barclay Environmental in Edison.
Toyota Motor North America, which owns Lexus, said in a statement: "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Michael Kosanovich. Although many details are unknown at this time, we have reached out to local law enforcement to offer support in the investigation."
"Importantly, Lexus did not offer remote engine starter in the 2002 IS," the statement continued.
Streetsblog NYC reported that the company said the remote-controlled engine starter was added to the car after it was purchased.