Covid-19 hospitalizations are skyrocketing again in New York.

New York, once the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, has seen its hospitalizations jump by 77 percent compared to the same period last month. Gov. Andrew Cuomo stressed that the increases are the result of specific clusters.

“We’re dealing with a very specific situation which is the clusters,” he said in a press release over the weekend. “Overall the state is doing very well.”

Meanwhile, Idaho, South Dakota and Wisconsin have the top three highest rates of new infections in the country, and Texas is close to eclipsing California as the state with the most confirmed coronavirus cases.

With the presidential election 22 days away and early voting underway in many states, President Donald Trump is at the helm of a country that is expected to log its 8 millionth case of Covid-19 by late Thursday, according to a projection by NBC News.

That staggering sum seemed unimaginable back in February when Trump, whose much-criticized handling of the Covid-19 crisis has become a key campaign issue, insisted the U.S. was in “very good shape” and prepared to take on the pandemic.

The U.S. continues to have the world’s highest death toll with nearly 216,000 fatalities as of Monday, according to the latest NBC News numbers.

The latest tally comes just days after six states -- Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia –- all reported record single-day increases in new coronavirus cases.

In other coronavirus news:

Grappling with a surge in new cases, North Dakota had only 22 intensive care unit beds available in the entire state, the Grand Forks Herald reported. “This is spreading so rampantly that we can’t keep up,” said DeeAnna Opstedahl, who supervises patient care at CHI St. Alexius Heath Dickinson hospital. She said the spike started after the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally in August.

Record numbers of new infections were also being reported around the world, especially in Europe. The United Kingdom has had the highest number of deaths on the continent and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been getting pushback from a pandemic-weary public opposed to his plans to reimpose restrictions aimed at slowing the spread.

The virus has edged closer to Pope Francis. Four members of the famed Vatican Swiss Guards have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat whose aggressive response to the crisis has received bipartisan praise, said he would quarantine after a member of his security team tested positive.

In Wisconsin, where coronavirus cases have been spiking, a local judge upheld Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate and rejected a lawsuit filed by a conservative group working in cahoots with the Republican leaders of the state Legislature aimed at overturning it.

New York still has the most deaths with 34,132, the figures show.

Since then, however, New York was able to flatten the curve and now has the nation’s third lowest rate (after Maine and Massachusetts) of new infections with 1.18, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center.

Still, New York has seen clusters of infections pop up in Brooklyn and Rockland County, areas that are home to large groups of Orthodox Jews. And Cuomo’s attempt to clamp down on these neighborhoods has been met with resistance.

On Sunday, a Trump-supporting Brooklyn City Council candidate named Harold “Heshy” Tischler was arrested in connection with a violent demonstration in the Borough Park neighborhood last week during which a local reporter was injured.

And yet, life was far from normal in New York City and on Monday, when the governor served as grand marshal of a virtual Columbus Day Parade.

The virtual guest of honor? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases who has, since Trump tested positive for Covid-19, intensified his criticism of the White House’s response to the coronavirus crisis and issued increasingly dire warnings about the progress of the pandemic.

“We’re not in a good place,” Fauci warned just last week.

Trump, in the meantime, was heading to Florida for a campaign rally Monday a little over a week after he was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19. He claimed Sunday, without providing any evidence, that he “tested totally negative” for the coronavirus and “beat” the virus that has felled so many Americans.

Florida saw a steep increase in new cases and deaths in the spring after it reopened -- at Trump’s urging -- after only a month of lockdown. The state’s 11.74 positivity rate is one of the highest in the country and it has reported 15,551 deaths and 734,491 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Texas reported 1,272 coronavirus deaths in the last two weeks, second only to Florida. During the same period, it logged 63,676 new cases -- the most of any state in the country.

As of Monday, Texas had a total 831,789 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17,044 deaths. California, by comparison, had 857,137 cases and 16,574 deaths.