22-month-old child killed in Texas when cement truck falls from overpass onto vehicle

A 22-month-old child was killed when the driver of a cement truck lost control and fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, police in Texas said.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on the Houston Parkway in east Harris County.

"It appears a cement truck traveling on the main lanes lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four occupants," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Three of the occupants were able to get out of the car. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raymond Romo, who witnesses the accident, told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston that he saw the truck swerve to avoid another car before crashing through the overpass. He said the truck was dangling from the overpass as the cars below attempted to move out of the way.

Romo, who works nearby, said the truck then fell forward and landed on a Ford Expedition.

"We saw it when we were in the middle of the parking lot land on the vehicle," he told the news station. "Instantly, me and my friend Joe, we went into action."

Romo said he pulled the driver's daughter out of the car and then tried to remove the 22-month-old twins seated in the back. He was able to grab one car seat but could not grab the other, he told KPRC. The driver of the car also escaped.

The three occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to KPRC. The driver of the truck is believed to have suffered minor injuries but refused care.