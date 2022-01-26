22-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting of infant in Atlanta

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the slaying of a 6-month-old boy less than 24 hours earlier, Atlanta police said.

Dequasie Little was taken into custody in nearby Decatur on Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Little is accused of opening fire Monday afternoon in a drive-by near Atlanta's Anderson Park, striking the infant who was in a nearby vehicle, police said.

The baby died at a hospital. He was identified by the Fulton County medical examiner’s office as Grayson Fleming.

Police said neither the baby nor his family were the intended targets.

It’s not clear if Little has an attorney. Atlanta public defenders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Six-month-old Grayson Fleming. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Little has been arrested multiple times in the region since 2019 on charges of alleged assault, strangulation, and battery, according to jail records, which do not show the disposition of each case.

In announcing the arrest, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Rodney Bryant expressed anguish Tuesday over Grayson’s death, characterizing it as needless loss for his parents and for the region.

"Every child in this city is our own," Dickens said.

Grayson is the third young child to be shot in the city this year.

In the two other January incidents, a 1-year-old died three days after an apparent accidental shooting by another child who found an unsecured gun, and a shootout between drivers injured a 5-year-old who was nearby, police said.

Police alleged “adult negligence” resulted in the shooting of the 1-year-old and the victim's mother has been charged.

“The children are bearing the brunt and losing their lives because adults are unable to settle their disputes without going to guns,” Dickens said Monday at the scene of the shooting.

Bryant, who said Tuesday the department swarmed Grayson's case with intelligence analysts as well as the gang unit and homeland security team, praised Little's swift arrest, but said it's a relatively small consolation.

"I’m mad as hell that the incident occurred in the first place," Bryant said. " ... We are seeing too many instances where people don’t know how to resolve a conflict. When the mayor and I were able to talk to the mother of this child, we were speechless. What can you say to a mother that’s lost a child — to nonsense? To nonsense."

It's not clear what led police to arrest Little, but the chief indicated the release of security video that showed a vehicle of interest triggered valuable tips to investigators.

"As we put out information, people were calling in and giving us as much information as they could," Bryant said. "We're confident we have the shooter."

The vehicle was located by police in South Fulton, a city south of Atlanta, he said.

Investigators believe there may be other people connected to the case and more arrests could be forthcoming, Bryant said.

"We are still early in this investigation," he said. "Anybody who thinks they will commit violence in our city, we’re coming at you with everything we got."