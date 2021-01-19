One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old man who was gunned down in Philadelphia while walking his dog.

A second suspect has been identified, Philadelphia police said.

The victim, Milan Loncar, was walking his dog Wednesday night when two men wearing dark-colored clothing and masks approached him, according to police.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at Loncar while the other searched the man's pockets. Loncar was then shot in the upper chest and the two suspects fled.

Officers on patrol were flagged down about a shooting just before 7 p.m. and found Loncar lying on a highway. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the entire shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Milan Loncar. via Khadijah Alderman Funeral Service

One of the suspects, Josephus Davis, 20, was arrested later that evening after Highway Patrol officers stopped a vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking. Four men fled the vehicle, but Davis was apprehended, police said.

"After further investigation, the driver's clothing was the same as the male who shot Milan Loncar hours prior," Philadelphia police said.

Authorities identified Davis as the shooter. He's been charged with murder and other offenses. It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Davis was released from jail at the end of December after his bail was reduced on unrelated felony charges, according to NBC Philadelphia. Court records show that his bail on an aggravated assault charge was reduced from $200,000 to $12,000; his bail from a robbery and car theft was reduced to $20,000.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Derrick Wood slammed the decision to reduce Davis' bail.

"This male was on the street with two open felony cases because his bail was reduced from 200K to 12K. This is ridiculous and another example of bail decisions that are being made without considering the safety of the community," he tweeted. "Consequences matter."

Loncar graduated from Temple University with an engineering degree in December 2019. Keya Sadeghipour, dean of the Temple College of Engineering, said the school was keeping his family "in our thoughts during this very difficult time.”

His mother, Amy Lounsberry, said her son's death was senseless.

"There's no reason to it. No reason to it," she told NBC Philadelphia. "He didn't have any money on him. He didn't fight back. He didn't say anything wrong. It's just too much. It's just not right."