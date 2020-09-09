The governor of South Dakota on Wednesday disputed economists who say the motorcycle rally in Sturgis last month may have caused as many as 250,000 coronavirus infections, saying they just "made up some numbers and published them."

Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, questioned the math, even though her state has reported a 126 percent increase in new coronavirus cases (over 3,700) in the last two weeks and one death has been linked to the 10-day rally that attracted more than 400,000 people and revved-up the coronavirus crisis in neighboring states.

“That's actually not factual whatsoever,” Noem said of the economists' study in a FOX News interview. “What they did is they took a snapshot in time and they did a lot of speculation, did some back of the napkin math and made up some numbers and published them. This study wasn't even done by a health care study, it was done by the Institute of Labor Economics and it's completely untrue.”

The study, by four American economists and published by the German-based IZA Institute of Labor Economics, posited that crowded conditions coupled with “minimal mask-wearing and social distancing by attendees” created a “superspreading event” that is likely to result in 266,796 COVID-19 infections.

Noem insisted just 124 new cases in South Dakota have been connected to the Sturgis bash, which ran from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16.

“You know, other states are tracking cases, I think we have 11 other cases that have tracked, you know, people that have traveled to the Sturgis motorcycle bike rally but it's less than 300 cases,” Noem said.

The economists did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The quartet reached their conclusions by collecting cellphone data to track foot traffic at bars, restaurants and other venues in Sturgis and “extrapolated a possible infection count based on increased infection rates following the event,” NBC News reported Tuesday.

While the IZA economists’ findings have not been vetted by epidemiologists, public health experts have told NBC News that the fact that cases have doubled in South Dakota and that there has also been an uptick in new cases reported in neighboring North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska as well, is a good indication that the cases can be directly tied to the Sturgis rally.

The only Sturgis fatality so far, a Minnesota man in his 60s who had underlying conditions, was hospitalized after returning home from the rally, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed.

Noem is an ally of President Donald Trump and has defended the president’s much-criticized response to the pandemic. She also played host to Trump’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3, when hundreds of attendees made little attempt to social distance or wear masks.

One of the nation’s least-populated states, South Dakota has reported 173 deaths out of 15,403 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the latest NBC News figures.

But many of those cases were reported after Noem, at the urging of Trump, reopened her state as the pandemic was just starting to race across the plains.

Trump, who has been criticized for downplaying the dangers of the virus and for responding too slowly to the crisis, has frequently lashed out at scientists and public health experts who have questioned his false claims about the progress of the pandemic and his administration’s strategy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's leading infectious disease experts, survived a White House attempt to discredit him in July.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. climbed to 190,880 out of 6,357,241 confirmed cases, both world-leading numbers.

The U.S. also accounts for almost a quarter of the more than 27.6 million cases and about a fifth of the nearly 900,000 deaths worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.

