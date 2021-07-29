26-year-old Maryland woman charged in death of 92-year-old roommate

A 26-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly confessing to killing her elderly roommate in Maryland.

Julia Birch was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 92-year-old Nancy Ann Frankel, Montgomery County Police said. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at home in Kensington.

During an interview with police, Birch allegedly confessed to killing Frankel and calling police after. The two women were roommates, according to police.

Officers found evidence at the residence that supported Birch’s statement and she was subsequently arrested, according to Montgomery police. An autopsy is being conducted on Frankel to determine cause of death.

Birch is being held without bail and it is unclear whether she has retained an attorney based on court records. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled on August 27.