26-year-old wife accused of trying to steal $1M from 77-year-old husband

A young Florida wife was arrested for allegedly bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from her newlywed elderly husband, authorities said.
Lin Helena Halfon, 26, has been charged with two counts of money laundering, fraud and exploitation of an elderly person in connection with her cashing checks from the account of her 77-year-old husband, Richard Rappaport, officials said.
She remained in custody on Thursday morning, held in lieu of $1 million bail, Hillsborough County jail records showed. Halfon pleaded not guilty to all four charges during a court appearance on Monday.
Halfon first raised suspicions when she walked into an check-cashing store in Tampa and tried to cash a $1 million check from her husband's account, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The store's employees refused to cash that check as well as three others Halfon brought in later that day.
When investigators first spoke to Rappaport about the suspicious checks, he told them he wanted to give Halfon the benefit of the doubt, according to court documents cited by the Tampa newspaper. Rappaport also said he didn’t want Halfon deported to her native Israel.
She eventually succeeded in cashing two checks, worth about $666,000, in Orlando. Investigators again reached out to Rappaport on Dec. 10 to ask if he felt he was the victim of fraud and theft. This time, Rappaport replied, “yes,” the Tampa newspaper reported.
Halfon was arrested on Dec. 16 at Tampa International Airport.
Her defense lawyer, Todd Foster, told the Tampa Bay Times, “There’s a valid marriage between this couple and we look forward to bringing forward additional facts to bring clarity to this situation.”