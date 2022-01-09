27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Wisconsin, officials say

Twenty-seven people were rescued after a chunk of ice broke off of a shore in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday, officials told NBC Chicago.

The ice floated nearly a mile from the shoreline by the time those on it were rescued, NBC Chicago reported. The 27 people floated for about an hour and a half before being rescued.

The sound of the ice disconnecting was described as being similar to a gunshot, according to those who were aboard it.

Many of those who were rescued had been fishing, according to Brown County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported, NBC Chicago reported.

Those on the ice were rescued in groups.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office airboats made several trips to rescue eight passengers at a time.

Officials are still determining what caused the ice to detach, but it’s thought a barge traveling through the bay could have caused the chunk to dislodge, the sheriff’s office reported.