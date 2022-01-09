IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Wisconsin, officials say

Many of those aboard the ice were fishing at the time the ice chunk dislodged, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
An ice rescue operation after a chunk of ice broke off of a shore in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Jan. 8, 2022.
By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Twenty-seven people were rescued after a chunk of ice broke off of a shore in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday, officials told NBC Chicago.

The ice floated nearly a mile from the shoreline by the time those on it were rescued, NBC Chicago reported. The 27 people floated for about an hour and a half before being rescued.

The sound of the ice disconnecting was described as being similar to a gunshot, according to those who were aboard it.

Many of those who were rescued had been fishing, according to Brown County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported, NBC Chicago reported.

Those on the ice were rescued in groups.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office airboats made several trips to rescue eight passengers at a time.

Officials are still determining what caused the ice to detach, but it’s thought a barge traveling through the bay could have caused the chunk to dislodge, the sheriff’s office reported.

Kalhan Rosenblatt

Kalhan Rosenblatt is a reporter covering youth and internet culture for NBC News, based in New York.