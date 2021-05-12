28-year-old woman posed as student, sneaked into high school to promote her Instagram

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after authorities said she posed as a high school student and sneaked into a Miami-Dade County school to promote her Instagram page.

The woman, Audrey Nicole Francisquini, was charged Monday with burglary, educational institution interference, and resisting an officer after she entered American Senior High School in Hialeah, about 11 miles northwest of Miami.

Francisquini was able to sneak her way into the school's front doors "by blending in with students," according to her arrest report. Miami-Dade police said she disguised herself by carrying a bookbag and dressing "similar to students, holding a skateboard, and carrying a painting," police said.

Once inside, she handed out pamphlets with her Instagram name on them and asked students to follow her, the arrest report states.

Security stopped Francisquini after seeing her walking through the halls while classes were in session, but she said she was looking for the registration office. Instead of going to the office, she kept roaming the halls.

American Senior High School in Hialeah, Fla. Google Maps

The report states that after Francisquini was stopped a second time by security she fled, prompting security to report a "potential threat on campus."

Police were able to identify Francisquini through her Instagram page. She was arrested at her home in North Miami Beach and taken to a Miami-Dade jail. Online court records show she has since been released.

Attorney information was not listed for Francisquini and she could not be reached at phone numbers listed for her.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the incident is under review.

"This is an unfortunate incident involving a female who trespassed on school grounds under false pretenses. The individual, who posed as a student needing assistance, was approached by school personnel who recognized that she did not belong on campus," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Miami-Dade Schools Police made contact with the individual and, subsequently, arrested her for her actions."