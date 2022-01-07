Over 28,000 pounds of ground beef from Oregon recalled over possible E. coli contamination

An Oregon distributor issued a recall Thursday for more than 14 tons of ground beef that's potentially contaminated with E. coli, federal officials said.

Clackamas-based Interstate Meat Distributors urged customers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Wyoming and Oregon to steer clear of 28,356 pounds of beef that was produced on Dec. 20 and might be on the shelves at WinCo, Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons — or already in kitchens across the West.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service "is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers," according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 965' inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date," the statement said.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

A representative for Interstate Meat, subject of a 14,000-pound recall in 2018, declined comment on Friday.

While the bacterial infection could be deadly, victims are typically sick for three or four days, with symptoms that could include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and a mild fever.