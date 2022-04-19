2nd arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting that wounded 9

A second person was arrested in connection with a shooting at a mall in South Carolina’s capital city that injured nine people, police said Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued for a third man in connection with Saturday’s gunfire at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, police said.

Police believe the violence that erupted shortly after 2 p.m. stemmed from a dispute, and all of those wounded were caught in the crossfire, Columbia Police Chief W. H. "Skip" Holbrook said at a news conference.

“You had three people that brought guns into a crowded mall, that were in dispute with one another, and chose to pull their guns and fire their guns — and nine people were shot,” he said.

The second person arrested is Marquise Robinson, 20, police said. He was arrested in Columbia overnight and faces nine counts of assault and battery, attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun, Holbrook said.

Arrested Saturday was Jewayne Price, 22. Price had been charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun, but officials will add nine counts of assault as well as attempted murder, Holbrook said.

A warrant has been issued for the third man who is being called a shooting suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, police said.

Price’s attorney said Sunday that Price fired in self-defense in a confrontation with other shooters.

“I don’t share that understanding of it,” the police chief said when asked Monday.

Of the nine people wounded by the gunfire, one victim remains in an intensive care unit Monday, police said. Six other people suffered injuries related to the incident.

The South Carolina mall shooting was one of several mass shootings that occurred across the United States over the weekend, including one that killed two teenagers and wounded eight other people at a Pittsburgh house party.

Early Sunday in Hampton County, South Carolina, nine people were wounded in a shooting at a lounge, officials said.